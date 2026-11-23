Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted another reception in Chennai on Sunday, following the one held on Saturday. Like the previous evening, Sunday's celebration was a star-studded affair.

The duo opted for different looks for the second reception. After turning heads in a high-neck scarlet-red ensemble on Saturday, Kavya chose a floor-length white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate off-the-shoulder sleeves for Sunday's event. The dress was adorned with intricate silver-and-white beadwork, sequins, and 3D floral appliques, creating a rich, shimmering texture.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO paired the gown with a sparkling diamond choker, keeping the rest of her accessories minimal. She wore her hair in soft, centre-parted waves.

As for Anirudh, the music composer opted for a tailored bright-white single-breasted blazer featuring satin peak lapels. Underneath, he wore a sleek all-black ensemble comprising a deep-V black shirt, a matching black waistcoat, and tailored black trousers.

About The 2nd Wedding Reception

Among the guests were actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who arrived together and posed for photographs with the newlyweds. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also attended the reception, while actor Ramya Krishnan joined them shortly afterwards. Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Ajith Kumar were also present at the celebrations, with the two seen sharing a warm hug.

Cricketer MS Dhoni was among the attendees as well. Pictures from the event showed him interacting with Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. The guest list also included filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Shankar.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11.



Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Bring Royal Elegance In Red And Black At Chennai Wedding Reception