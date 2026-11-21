Dancing is a full-body workout, helping you work on your core, muscles, and mood. Practising any dance form is not just an art, but it can also be a fitness routine. Instead of running on a treadmill and sweating in the gym, a classical dancer can hone their skills and keep up with cardio without relying on machines.

A 45-minute session of Bharatanatyam can match a gym cardio session, and we have experts backing this claim. If you are a classical dancer, you might not have to spend hours and money in an air-conditioned gym to stay fit; you can simply practise the art form and stay in the prime of your health.

Bharatanatyam Vs Modern Cardio Workout

Dr Rajesh Bhalla, MBBS, MS in Orthopaedics, DNB in Orthopedics, M.Ch in Orthopaedics, at JMC Hospital, Delhi, told NDTV that a full Bharatanatyam session keeps a person in a half-sitting position, with rapid footwork, jumps, and sustained movement, so the heart rate stays elevated for long stretches.

"Many practitioners reach moderate to vigorous intensity, much like brisk aerobics or a steady gym cardio session. What sets it apart is that you also work on strength, flexibility, and coordination at the same time. A treadmill trains the heart; a dance form trains the heart, legs, core, and mind together," he added.

According to the expert, a beginner can start with a 15-20 minute practice session and gradually increase the time to 30-45 minutes. Experienced dancers may undertake longer sessions, provided adequate warm-up, recovery breaks, and rest are incorporated. However, the expert added that prolonged and uninterrupted deep-flexion postures should be avoided, particularly if a person has pre-existing knee or hip issues. Pain should not be considered a normal part of training.

Can Classical Dance Improve Balance And Joint Mobility

Dr Faiz Ahmad, HOD, Physiotherapy Department, NKS Super Specialty Hospital, said that it is not just Bharatanatyam, but other classical dance forms that also help with fitness. "Single-leg poses, quick turns, and changes of direction train proprioception, the body's sense of where it is in space, along with the deep stabilising muscles around the ankles, knees, and hips," he said.

The expert further noted that a wide range of movement in the hips, spine, shoulders, and wrists keeps joints moving through their full range, which helps prevent stiffness. He often recommends balance-based movement to older adults and to people recovering from injuries. The caution is to build up gradually, warm up properly, and avoid forcing deep positions before the joints are ready.

Classical Dance Vs Weight Management

Classical dance practice might be a full-body workout, but it might not be a sure-shot method for weight management. Dr Rajesh Bhalla said, "An hour of vigorous dance can burn a meaningful number of calories, and because it is enjoyable, people tend to stay consistent, which matters more than intensity. Dance also builds lean muscle in the legs and core, which supports metabolism."

However, weight loss and management are not just about working out or staying physically active. A person also needs to be wary of their food choices. Dr Faiz Ahmad noted, "Nutrition, sleep, stress, and daily activity all matter."

How Classical Dance Can Help Improve Posture

Classical dance trains the body to stay tall and aligned. According to the experts, the lifted chest, neutral spine, level shoulders, and engaged core strengthen the postural muscles that often weaken with modern lifestyles, including the deep abdominals, back extensors, and hip stabilisers.

Over the years, the body learns what good posture looks like, and this carries over into everyday activities such as sitting or standing. Therefore, classical dance practice can be beneficial for people who work on phones and laptops throughout the day. "Good posture is not about holding yourself stiffly; it is about the right muscles working together, and dance builds that awareness," Dr Ahmad explained.

Dr Bhalla further noted that regular practice can strengthen postural muscles and improve flexibility. "Approximately 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, adjusted to individual capacity, can help lower the risks linked to inactivity, such as back pain, stiff joints, weight gain, and poor cardiovascular health," he added.

The experts suggest that people with knee or hip arthritis, osteoporosis, previous ligament or meniscal injuries or surgery, joint hypermobility, or obesity should be cautious before deciding to learn a dance form.

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