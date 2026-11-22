Anil Kapoor just made our Sunday a little brighter with a post from Florence. In the photographs, the Mr India star is seen spending quality time with his near and dear ones.

In one picture, he poses with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. Another photo features Anil Kapoor alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey.

He captioned the post, "Surviving Florence on carbs and good company."

Recently, Anil Kapoor also met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Sharing a post on Instagram, the actor opened up about their conversation and the topics they discussed.

He began his note by writing, "When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time. From the lessons of history to the future our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange."

The actor further added, "Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I'm glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back to India."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Alia Bhatt's Alpha.

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