Akanksha Chamola revealed during her stint on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced. Although Gaurav initially chose not to comment when the news first emerged, he recently spoke briefly about the situation at the press conference for his upcoming show, Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, without taking Akanksha's name.

Shedding light on his idea of marriage, the actor said he tries to understand his partner's perspective and gives her the benefit of the doubt.

Gaurav said, as reported by The Indian Express, "I am someone who believes that stability is the core value in a marriage. If the foundation is strong, the building is solid. Sometimes people focus more on excitement in a marriage, which affects stability, and vice versa."

He added, "Striking a balance is very important. Personally, I have never regretted my choices. I put my heart and soul into everything in life. The results are not in your hands, but I don't stop because of that. If we get stuck in regret, we won't be able to move on."

He also shared his thoughts on the challenges of being a "green flag" partner, a tag he received after doing Anupamaa, and the emotional cost that can sometimes come with it.

"My upbringing has been such that my mom instilled values in me that taught me to give the other person the benefit of the doubt. I have always believed that you should consider all points of view rather than impose your own opinions on others," said Gaurav.

He then added that he does not overthink situations.

"If the other person is saying something, try to understand it because, in the end, you cannot force someone to do something in life. There can be many obstacles along the way, but the best part of being a green flag is that you don't think too much. See it as God's plan, and everything becomes fine in the end."

"I never overreact to things. I think maybe the other person is stressed about work or has some health issues," he concluded.

Gaurav and Akanksha got married on 24 November 2016 in Kanpur.

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