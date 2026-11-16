Ramya Krishnan Says She And Krishna Vamsi Are '100% Married' And 'Happily Living In 2 Different Cities'

Actor Ramya Krishnan has put an end to rumours surrounding her marriage to Krishna Vamsi. She clarified that they are still married but currently live in different cities.

Appearing on the Raw Talks with VK podcast, she said, "We are 100% still married. But we are conveniently, happily living in two different cities. My son was just growing up when I began shooting for a TV show, and we were in Hyderabad. I would come to Chennai every 15 days and go back during the Telangana agitation. When there were strikes and schools would shut down, it would become taxing for me and my child. Every time I left the city, he would fall sick. I decided to enrol him in a school in Chennai."

During the same podcast, she also shared her views on marriage. "I feel that marriage is an overrated institution in a relationship. Marriage should happen when it is needed. In fact, Vamsi kept saying, 'Why marriage? Let's live together.' Maybe I should have said yes then. I feel that marriage involves families and so many people around you, and you're answerable to that relationship more than your relationship with that person. What I'm trying to say is that my relationship with that person is perfect; it will always be so."

Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi married in 2003 and have a son, Ritwik Vamsi. The couple have worked together on Chandralekha, Sri Anjaneyam, and Ranga Maarthaanda.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Reveals She And Gautam Kitchlu Broke Up, Dated Other People Before Marriage