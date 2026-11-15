Kajal Aggarwal Reveals She And Gautam Kitchlu Broke Up, Dated Other People Before Marriage

Kajal Aggarwal, basking in the success of Ramayana, in which she played Mandodari, Ravana's wife, recently spoke about her marriage and how she once broke up with her now-husband, Gautam Kitchlu, before later reuniting and getting married.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, she was asked to share her love story.

Kajal began, "Well, I got lucky. I married my best friend. We met through mutual friends at a friend's wedding. We were dating a few years ago, 13 years ago to be precise. Then we broke up and remained friends, dated other people, only to realise... I know, it's damn weird. Only to realise that this is it, and COVID made that happen for us."

She added, "We felt that, okay, this is what the world is going to go through, so we might as well be together. Then I was like, 'Okay, boss, this time it's either marry me or goodbye.' It wasn't going to be any other way. We'd known each other for far too long, and there was no getting to know each other left. I mean, this was it. You're the same, I'm the same. We know each other through everything, literally.

"It worked out very well for us. The lockdown gave us the opportunity to focus on our personal lives rather than being so professionally wound up all the time. We had a small COVID wedding. That was it. We had a baby about a year later, and here we are," said Kajal.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu announced their pregnancy in January 2022 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. The couple got married in October 2020.

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