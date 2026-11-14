As Bihar Celebrates Chhath, A Throwback To Tamannaah's Spiritual Connection With Chhathi Maiyya

For Biharis, it's the most important time of the year, as the Chhath celebrations have begun. Social media algorithms have switched from Diwali reels to Chhath videos, with influencers sharing relatable content and other users offering a glimpse into the rituals and delicious food associated with the festival.

It is believed that Chhathi Maiyya fulfills a mother's wishes and blesses her children with longevity and good health. While promoting The Vvaan, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the spiritual connection she felt with the goddess and shared the significance of the festival with her fans.

When Tamannaah Bhatia Revealed Her Spiritual Connection With Chhathi Maiyya

When the Chhathi Maiyya song from The Vvaan was released, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she had learned about the festival and its significance. Before shooting the song, she read about the festival and its traditions to understand why it holds such deep significance for Biharis.

"I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put into words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her. Chhath Puja is one of the most important aspects of The Vvaan, and I wouldn't have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way," she said.

At the trailer launch of The Vvaan, the actor revealed that she had seen people celebrating Chhath at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, but she only learned about the festival in depth while shooting the film.

"When I shot the sequence, I came to know how difficult it is to fast during Chhath. For 36 hours, devotees go without water and pray to Chhathi Maiyya. Nowadays, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation (smiles). However, this is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture. Everyone prays to the rising sun. But during Chhath, the setting sun is also worshipped!" she added.

The actor further shared that she welled up many times while shooting the Chhath Parv sequence.

Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's Spiritual Journeys Have A Sadhguru Connection

During the promotion of The Vvaan, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that her and Sidharth Malhotra's shared spiritual journeys have a connection to Sadhguru.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she called herself "extremely spiritual" and shared, "Not many people know this, but I met Sid many, many years ago at the Isha Yoga Centre. That was the second time I met him."

The headquarters of the Isha Yoga Centre are in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Founded by spiritual leader Sadhguru and established in 1992, the foundation operates the ashram and yoga centre, which collectively carry out spiritual and educational activities.

Speaking about her co-star, Tamannaah Bhatia added, "He understands that there are stories that really need to come out."

She further noted that only when mainstream actors back such stories do they have a chance of reaching a wider audience.

Also Read | 3 Storeys, 60 Rooms: Inside 152-Year-Old Temple In Nepal Dedicated To Sita