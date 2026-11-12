Rakul Preet Singh Says Her 4-Hour Makeup Marathons For <i>Ramayana's</i> Surpanakha Were 'Totally Worth It'

Rakul Preet Singh has been winning hearts as Ravana's sister, Surpanakha, in Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana ever since the trailer dropped. Now that the film has been released, she has been receiving praise for her performance.

The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the 'Making of Surpanakha' and the lengthy process behind it.

Her caption read, "All that love for Surpanakha is making those four-hour hair and makeup marathons feel totally worth it! Guess good things really do take time... and A LOT of time! A big thank you to my amazing HMU teams, @im__sal, @aliyashaik28, and the costume teams for bringing this character to life. Here's a little BTS of all the magic that went into it!"

The video shows her transform into Surpanakha, highlighting the attention to detail that went into creating her look, from the costumes to the hair and makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Wanted To Be A Part Of Ramayana

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh had told PTI, “I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades,” Rakul Preet Singh said.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film is based on Valmiki's ancient epic, which continues to hold religious and cultural significance across India. The makers are planning to present the story as a two-part franchise, with a global audience in mind.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the project is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ | 'Proud As An Indian': Rakul Preet Singh Gets Emotional About Playing Surpanakha In Ramayana