'We Bloom In Our Season': Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Celebrates The Pink Lily At Miss Universe 2026

The Miss Universe 2026 competition has officially begun in Puerto Rico. Contestants have received sashes with the name of their countries, and they are bringing glamour on the runways ahead of the finale.

Taking to Instagram, Pakistan's Misbah Arshad shared a picture in an outfit inspired by a flower. In the post, she referred to the contestants as flowers and wrote, "Flowers don't compete with one another. They simply bloom."

Misbah Arshad Brings Pakistan's Pink Lily To The Miss Universe 2026 Stage

Crediting the Vietnamese designer of the ensemble, Misbah Arshad said that it was designed by Nguyen Tien Truyen. "It is inspired by the pink lily, a flower that you would find in the waters of Pakistan. As someone who is impressed by flowers and what they symbolise, the looks often will be inspired by flowers," she wrote.

The beauty contestant further noted that she has a story behind her favourite flower which she will reveal later. However, she mentioned that the pink lily represents "resilience and femininity," two qualities that Miss Universe Organization also celebrates.

"We all are beautiful flowers and we all bloom in our own seasons. Keep blooming. Keep trusting that your season will come too! And let's become a beautiful garden together," she concluded.

Misbah Arshad posed in a pink-and-green outfit. She paired dual-toned green-and-pink pants with a pink corset top. The top featured intricate embellishments that also extended to the cape, which was designed in matching shades of pink and green. In one of the pictures, she stands with her cape billowing in the air, looking like a pink lily herself.

Misbah Arshad Leaves For Miss Universe 2026

Misbah Arshad left for Puerto Rico last week to participate in Miss Universe 2026. Taking to Instagram, Misbah Arshad wrote, "I'm about to embark on the journey I always dreamt of. Today, I only want to remind myself to be grateful. I want to wake up every morning and be so happy and grateful for being exactly where I always wanted to be and was meant to be. For the next few days, I'm not going to be only Misbah, I will be called Pakistan."

She further wrote, "Pakistan, you are already united within me."

The beauty pageant contestant shared that she comes from a village, where her roots lie, and how it has shaped her as a woman. "I'm so proud to be doing what I've been doing my whole life: being a bridge between cultures. And this time, I'm about to build a bridge between Pakistan and Puerto Rico," she wrote.

The Miss Universe 2026 finale is scheduled for November 24. It will be held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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