Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Blessed With A Baby Boy, Confirms Sister Nisha

Kajal with husband Gautam Kitchlu (Courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Congratulations are in order as Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, a baby boy. While the couple is yet to make an official statement, Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed the news. In an interview with The Indian Express, Nisha Aggarwal said, "The two welcomed an adorable boy on Tuesday morning." She called the news the "best ever" news. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had announced the pregnancy news in January. The couple got married in October 2020.

On Tuesday morning, Nisha Aggarwal shared an Instagram Story that reads, "Such a happy day it is.. I can't wait to share some very special news with you all."

See Nisha Aggarwal's post here:

Photo Credit: Nisha Aggarwal Insta story

Last week, Kajal Aggarwal shared sweet and magical photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and thanked him for being the "greatest husband." She had started her note by writing, "Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had 'morning' sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I'm well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!"

Kajal had also thanked him for taking care of her, especially in the last eight months. "In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to," added Kajal.

See Kajal Aggarwal's complete post here:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Acharya, also starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.