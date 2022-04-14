Kajal Aggarwal Thanks Gautam Kitchlu For Being The 'Greatest Husband, To-Be-Dad A Girl Could Ask For'

Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu (Courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

On Thursday, Kajal Aggarwal shared romantic photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and wrote a thank you note for him. In her note, Kajal thanked Gautam for being the "greatest husband" and "to-be-dad a girl could ask for". She started her note by writing, "Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had 'morning' sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I'm well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!"

Kajal Aggarwal also thanked her husband Gautam for taking extra care of her during the eight months. "In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what, and have an extraordinary role model to look up to," wrote Kajal.

In her note, Kajal Aggarwal also said that their lives are going to change and will not be the same after the child's birth. She said that they will not be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep and binge-watch shows, they probably won't go out partying for a while or have as many date nights. "BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy," added Kajal.

"There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren't feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I'm blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live," concluded Kajal.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's note for Gautam Kitchlu:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 and are now expecting their first child.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika. She will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya.