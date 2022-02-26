Mom-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Gets A Sweet Kiss From Her 'Babdi Boo'

Kajal with her nephew Courtesy: nishaaggarwal)

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu will soon welcome a little munchkin in their family. And, we are sure that the mom-to-be will make a good parent. Her love for kids is revealed in her latest Instagram update. Recently, she dropped a photo with her sister's son. The Internet is on a collective meltdown after seeing the two together. Why not? The photo captures a super adorable moment. While Kajal Aggarwal holds her nephew close to her, the kid plants a sweet kiss on her cheek. We can't stop gushing about this frame. Kajal Aggarwal has shared the photo and wrote, "My babdi boo." She also added heart-eye, kissing and red heart emojis. The image seems to have been taken at Kajal's baby shower.

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha Aggarwal posted the photo on Instagram. The caption read, "This love...So pure...So unconditional. This bond...So true...Unbeatable." Kajal Aggarwal has reacted to the post with heart-eye emojis. The actress wrote in hashtags, "my babs", "my jaan" and "my heartbeat". Take a look at the post.

Kajal Aggarwal has been always a fan of her nephew. On his birthday, she posted a photo and left a heartfelt note for the kid. The pic showed the two sharing a high-five clap over a game of chess. Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday to my baby, my life.. from changing your nappies to getting taught by you and having proper conversations together."

There's no dearth of cute photos of Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew. Once, she posted a photo where she is carrying him in her arms. The kid is wrapped up in a green costume. Kajal wrote, "My little sushi roll." Her smile betrayed her love for the munchkin.

On the little one's third birthday, Kajal Aggarwal hugged him tight for a snapshot. She captioned the image, "Happiest 3rd to the apple of my eye, my little big baby. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means. May grace and blessings always be with you my little babudu and we always enjoy craziness like we do."

We are loving Kajal Aggarwal's cute moments with the munchkin.