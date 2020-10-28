How Kajal Is Spending Her 'Last Days' As Ms Aggarwal - Count In A Pyjama Party

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu will get married on October 30

Their wedding will be a private affair

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated Dussehra together

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who will get married to fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, has been sharing glimpses of her last few days as "Ms Aggarwal" on Instagram. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have set up a new house to move in after their wedding. Ahead of that, Kajal Aggarwal is making memories with her family, especially her sister Nisha. Describing sister Nisha as her partner-in-crime, Kajal Aggarwal shared photos from what appears to be a pyjama party and wrote: "Last two days as Ms Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything." The pyjama party coincided with Kajal Aggarwal's nephew - Nisha's son's - birthday on Tuesday and the pint-sized cutie pie also featured in her photos.

So, here's how Kajal is spending her last few days as "Ms Aggarwal."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated Dussehra together. Kajal's sister posted several photos of the couple with the Aggarwal family. "Happy Dussehra from us to you," Kajal captioned a bunch of loved-up photos with Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal and Gautam's wedding countdown also includes some pre-wedding festivities and interior decor for the new house. Here are glimpses from Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram:

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."