Here's What's Keeping Bride-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal And Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Busy

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, shared a picture of her fiancé on her Instagram story on Tuesday night. The actress revealed that the couple are busy setting up their new place. She wrote in her caption: "Doing up our new pad." She also asked her Instafam for suggestions and wrote: "Any suggestions?" She wrote in her Instagram story:" Also spot the Mr." The actress frequently features on the list of trends for her and Gautam Kitchlu's social media PDA. Here's a screenshot of Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story:

Announcing her wedding date earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal shared a statement that read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She also has many Tamil and Telugu films to her credit. Her impressive line-up of films includes Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.