Bride-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Left This Comment On Fiance Gautam Kitchlu's Post

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is getting married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, occupied a spot on the list of trends after she dropped a comment on his latest Instagram entry. On Monday, Gautam Kitchlu posted a super cute albeit tiny photograph of himself along with the actress. He simply added infinity and a balloon emoji to his post, no caption needed. In the comments section, bride-to-be Kajal dropped a mushy comment that read: "Even this post reflects an element of design." She added the hashtag #mysuperaestheticfeyonce. Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Kajal and her sister Nisha celebrated the big news by sharing super cute pictures, in which the Singham actress could be seen wearing a sash that read: "Bride-to-be."

Last week, the actress announced her wedding on social media. She shared a statement, an excerpt from which read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families."

Later, in her statement, Kajal thanked her fans and well-wishers for their "unending support" and added that she will "continue to entertain" her audience. Kajal added, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.