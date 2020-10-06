Trending: What Kajal Aggarwal Posted Amid Wedding Rumours

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who already featured on the trends list for wedding rumours, soared to a top spot after her cryptic Instagram post recently. As per several reports, a wedding is on the cards for Kajal Aggarwal, who is reportedly engaged to an entrepreneur named Gautam Kitchlu. While rumours of Kajal Aggarwal's possible impending wedding did the rounds on the Internet over the weekend, on Monday, the actress shared a post simply featuring a heart on her Instagram. She captioned it with yet another white heart, making netizens all the more curious, who couldn't stop asking if the wedding rumours are true.

According to an exclusive report in Wedding Sutra, the wedding will be a close-knit affair but the festivities will continue for two days. A five star venue around Mumbai's Chruchgate has reportedly been zeroed in as the venue. Meanwhile, Gautam Kithclu's unverified Instagram profile, which is followed by Kajal Aggarwal, describes him as an "Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast." He is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has an impressive list of Tamil and Telugu films on her resume, made her debut with Bollywood movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004. She has also starred in super hit Hindi movies such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Special 26, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Khaidi No. 150, Mersal, Ranarangam, Naayak and Magadheera are some of Kajal Aggarwal's best known movies. Last seen in Komali, she has movies such as Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up.