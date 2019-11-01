Singham Actress Kajal Aggarwal Plans To Get Married Soon: Reports

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal occupied the top spot on the trends list on Friday after several reports surfaced on social media, which stated that the 34-year-old actress is planning to get married soon. As of now the actress has not announced the news. However, a recent India Today report stated that during an episode of the talk show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, when the show's host hosted by Lakshmi Manchu asked about her relationship status, Kajal said, "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon." However, the Kajal did not give any other details.

During the show, when Lakshmi Manchu asked about the qualities she would want in her future husband. Kajal replied, "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual," the India Today report quoted the actress as saying.

Last month, Kajal trended big time after she posted a set of pictures from her Taj Mahal visit, in which she talked about being single. An excerpt from her post read, "So, for many single people - me included - we can mistakenly think we're not good enough, or feel incomplete without this one, specific type of love. After many years spent berating my own single status, I could see how carelessly narrow my own view of love had been and how short-sighted it is to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life."

Kajal Aggarwal is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

