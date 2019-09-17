Kajal Aggarwal Has Many Thoughts On Love And Being Single After Visiting Taj Mahal

Pages from Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram diaries (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote a lengthy post about how her perception of love changed after she spent years "spent berating my own single status". The 34-year-old actress, who visited the Taj Mahal for the first time, revealed that the "symbol of love" prompted her to put down her thoughts on Instagram. Talking about the general notion of placing "romantic love on a pedestal", Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "So, for many single people - me included - we can mistakenly think we're not good enough, or feel incomplete without this one, specific type of love. After many years spent berating my own single status, I could see how carelessly narrow my own view of love had been and how short-sighted it is to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life."

Being single is a choice and doesn't signify a "lack of options", said Kajal: "For many, being single is not about a lack of options for love, but a choice - a choice to apply a broader definition to love, and see the value in all its forms. (Also, your happiness depends wholly on you, share that joy and completeness with your partner instead of thrusting the responsibility solely upon them)."

The actress roped in her father for some adorable pictures and attached her note to one of them:

Here are more glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal's family trip to the Taj Mahal: "Upon seeing the Taj Mahal for the first time, I am left mesmerised, spellbound and awestruck by the magnanimity," she wrote.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004 but she's primarily featured in Tamil and Telugu films over the course of her career. After her debut, she's featured in Bollywood films like Singham, Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

