Video: 80-Year-Old With Paralysis Locked Inside Car, Family Visits Taj Mahal

A family from Mumbai travelled to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to see the Taj Mahal. The temperature hovered around 30 degrees Celsius, but humidity was over 90 per cent yesterday. The family drove from Mumbai to Agra along with an 80-year-old man with paralysis. They tied him to the seat and locked him inside the car, with the windows closed, while they were gone sightseeing.

The old man, identified as Hariom Tandale, was gasping for fresh air, nauseous, and the family was unaware of his condition. The car was parked under the sun with no attendant around. The 80-year-old needed urgent medical help, and people came to the rescue.

They had to break the window to open the gates. It was heart-wrenching. The man was found tied to the seat with a cloth, and the seat was reclined. Mr Tandale has mobility issues and was parched. People offered him water and untied him.

Because of his immobility, people had to pull him out of the car and rescue him.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said, "Siddheshwar Tandale, a resident of Mumbai, had come to visit the Taj Mahal with his family. His elderly father, Hariom Tandale, was taken out of the car after breaking the window."

The family had perhaps left Hariom Tandale behind while they went for sightseeing, the police said. An ambulance was called, but "after being removed from the car, the elderly man's condition improved", Kumar added.

"Currently, Siddheshwar Tandale has left with his elderly father," the DCP said.

The police said that no complaint has been lodged in the matter.