Mumbai Saga Director Calls Kajal Aggarwal Rumour 'Pathetic Fiction'

Kajal Aggarwal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

No, Kajal Aggarwal has not been replaced in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film Mumbai Saga, the filmmaker confirmed on Tuesday. Sanjay Gupta shared screenshots of media reports suggesting the role has been recast with Tamannaah Bhatia and dismissed them as 'pathetic fiction.' Sanjay Gupta wrote, "This is pathetic fiction. We just finished our first schedule with Kajal Aggarwal who has been nothing short of brilliant in her performance. So, please refrain from your desperation for fake stories." The action thriller features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and it is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. Mumbai Saga is one of four upcoming gangster films, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Sanjay Gupta, who last directed Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in revenge thriller Kaabil, is best-known for making films inspired by stories of the Mumbai underworld. His repertoire of films include Musafir, Plan, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala.

Here's Sanjay Gupta's tweet:

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE GUYS???

This is pathetic fiction.

We just finished our first schedule with Kajal Aggarwal who has been nothing short of brilliant in her performance.

So please refrain from your desperation for fake stories. pic.twitter.com/YjxPsVQD2R — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 10, 2019

In an interview with IANS, Sanjay Gupta described Mumbai Saga as his 'most ambitious project.' He said, "After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film... It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

Mumbai Saga reportedly narrates the story of the changing face of Mumbai in the Eighties and the Nineties. Mumbai Saga also features Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. The film is slated for a June 2020 release.

(With inputs from IANS)

