Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari In Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>: Report

Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly been cast in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana. The film, led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, will be released in two parts – scheduled for 2026 and 2027 respectively.

According to a report by India Today, Kajal will portray Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, who will be played by Yash.

A source close to the project shared, “The role of Mandodari in Ramayana is incredibly crucial. Therefore, it was imperative for the makers to cast a well-established leading actress who could fully embody the complexities and significance of Ravana's wife, opposite Yash.”

The insider further added, “The makers sought an actress with a strong presence across languages. While many actresses were considered, including those from Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal's celebrated name in both the North and the South made her the ideal choice.”

Earlier this month, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra shared an exciting update about the film's global vision. At the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, he revealed that the makers plan to “localise” the film in multiple languages while preserving the authenticity of the characters.

Namit Malhotra said, "The way we want to go about it is to really make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localize the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese in Japan."

The producer acknowledged that reaching a wider audience is a tough task, as not many South Indian films manage to click in the North, and vice versa. Connecting across different regions and languages remains a major challenge, but the goal is to bridge this gap and make the film relatable to audiences everywhere.

Ramayana features Sai Pallavi in the role of Goddess Sita. Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol and Indira Krishna are also part of the project.