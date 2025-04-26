First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i> To Be Launched At WAVES Summit 2025: Report

Ranbir Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Last year, the makers unveiled a poster and announced that the film will be released in two parts. The first part will be released in Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will be out in Diwali 2027.

While cinephiles are excited to catch the first glimpse of Ramayana, the makers are planning to reveal it at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, according to Bollywood Hungama.

A source told the publication, “The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (aka WAVES Summit) will be held from May 1-4, 2025 and the organizers are clear that they want it to be one of the biggest talking points of the year. Accordingly, they have invited some of the biggest names from different film industries in India. To add to the excitement, the team of Ramayana is looking to share an update during this star-studded event. It will be a win-win situation for both. The team of the film will get a grand platform to showcase their product and grab a lot of eyeballs. WAVES, too, would benefit with the extensive coverage.”

“The makers are looking at a poster or video of Ramayana. However, things are still being planned and a decision will be taken in a few days, provided things fall in place. Last year, the makers were planning to announce the film on Ram Navami 2024 but the plan was later deferred. Hence, things are still not confirmed yet. However, the WAVES Summit can prove to be a great opportunity,” the insider added.

Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash will be seen in the role of the villainous Ravana. The film will also feature Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Indira Krishna in important roles.