Emraan Hashmi On Creating <i>Adolescence</i> In India: "Could Be A Nightmare For Makers"

Adolescence, the British psychological crime drama, wowed audiences around the globe. This Netflix original tells the chilling story of a teenage boy, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who murders a girl from his school. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the gripping four-episode series was released on March 13.

Now, Emraan Hashmi has praised Adolescence for its subject matter. The Ground Zero actor also commented that making a project like this in India would be a “logistical nightmare” for the makers.

In a conversation with News18, the actor said, “Adolescence has worked mostly because of its subject matter – the pitfalls of growing up in these times and social media. But inherently, it's such a risky project because it's just four episodes where each one is shot in a single take."

Talking about how making such a project would need an “audacious and mad” director, Emraan Hashmi added, “If you put that across to a producer over here, I would say that nine out of ten of them would tell you, ‘Are you out of your mind?' It would be a logistical nightmare. 13 minutes into a shot, someone may goof up, and we would've to do the entire thing again. What would happen to the budget? We would need a director, who leads the team, to be audacious and mad enough to make a show that way."

Apart from Owen Cooper, Adolescence features Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Mark Stanley, and Christine Tremarco in important roles.

Coming back to Emraan Hashmi, the actor's latest film, Ground Zero, hit the cinema screens on Friday, April 25.

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, the film narrates the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who played a crucial role in the 2003 operation that took down one of India's most wanted terrorists — Rana Tahir Nadeem, also known as Ghazi Baba.