Yash Commences Shooting For Nitesh Tiwari's <i>Ramayana</i>

Yash has started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will be seen playing the role of Ravana.

Tiwari's directorial is being shot in India. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Goddess Sita.

Ranbir and Pallavi have shot some parts of the film in Mumbai. And now, Yash who is also a producer for the film has begun shooting for his part in the city.

As per the latest reports, Yash has landed in Mumbai and has already begun shooting for Ramayana - Part 1.

A source informed that Yash started filming his portions for Ramayana on February 21, after two days of costume trials. The shooting portion will be focused on war sequences. The team will shoot some of the crucial war scenes at Aksa Beach in Mumbai.

According to the source, the makers will move to a studio in Dahisar for further shooting of the film.

The source informed, "The war portions are being mounted on a grand scale, with the action choreography designed to reflect Ravana's strategic prowess. It will be a combination of green screen shots and those shot on the ground and involve heavy VFX work."

“This set piece doesn't require Ranbir's presence as it's not the Ram-Ravana face-off. Other key actors have joined Yash for this leg."

Yash will be seen sporting garments made out of actual gold, which are being designed by Harpreet and Rimple.

A source close to IANS shared details about costumes last year and said that the clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold.

The demon king's kingdom was known as ‘the 'Golden City of Lanka' according to mythology.

The source told IANS, “Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. So, all his clothes, whatever is being used, are being made in real gold."

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will be out on Diwali 2027.

Ramayana also features Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Indira Krishna.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)