Constable Helps 2 Italian Women Drape Untied Saree During Taj Mahal Visit

Two Italian women, visiting Agra's Taj Mahal for the first time, faced an unprecedented situation when their saree got untied while exploring the iconic monument.

A woman constable deployed there for security witnessed the incident and immediately rushed to help the women.

In a now viral video, the woman constable was seen helping the tourists drape their sarees. The video showed the constable teaching the two women the correct way of draping their saree as she helped them out.

The two women listened to the constable's teaching process with utmost enthusiasm and were extremely grateful to her for helping them.