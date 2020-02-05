Trending: Kajal Aggarwal Unveils Her Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal Aggarwal with her wax statue. (Image courtesy ijayRamboMaxim)

Kajal Aggarwal is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. #KajalAggarwal started trending on Twitter incessantly on Wednesday after pictures of the actress along with her wax statue surfaced on social media. Kajal's sister and actress Nisha Aggarwal and several fan clubs dedicated to the actress on social media started sharing pictures of her wax statue. An excited Kajal announced the news last year on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on February 5. (How could I not say that?)"

Kajal Aggarwal's sister and actress Nisha shared pictures from Madame Tussauds along with her sister and she accompanied it with an extensive post. "Kajal, I am short of words to express how I feel right now. My heart is filled with pride and I am beaming with glory and so many emotions. I am ecstatic more because I know all the hard work and sacrifices it's taken over the years for you to get here. This achievement is massive - you are now etched in time for generations to see. Congratulations my love! I hope you are able to soak in what this actually means. I wish you all the happiness and the ability to beat your competition that is you (the wax figure) wishing you love and light always."

In December last year, the Singham actress shared pictures from the prep session for her wax double at Madame Tussaud. "I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I've always looked up to, admired and been in love with... overwhelmed to be amongst them myself," she wrote.

Kajal Aggarwal is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.