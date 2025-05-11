Advertisement

Ram Charan Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds. Bonus: His Pet Pooch Rhyme

Ram Charan will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi

Read Time: 2 mins
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

For all Ram Charan fans, we have amazing news. The Telugu superstar has unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. For the special occasion, the star was accompanied by his father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. 

Ram Charan's pet dog Rhyme also accompanied him to the event. The museum authorities had crafted a replica of the dog sitting beside Ram Charan's statue.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), we can see the actor heading towards the stage with Rhyme as confetti rains down on them. His wax statue is placed on a sofa with the dog's replica lovingly nestled beside him. Ram Charan and Rhyme then sit down next to the statue and recreate their poses. 

FYI: This is only the second time in Madame Tussauds' history that a pet dog has been included in the making of a wax statue. The first was of Queen Elizabeth II with her Corgi.

Watch the full video here:

The unveiling of Ram Charan's statue took place on May 9 at 6:15 PM local time in London. Back in 2024, Madame Tussauds shared a video of the statue-making process that the actor and his pet Rhyme went through to be immortalised in wax

In the clip, Ram Charan said, “Hello everyone, I am Ram Charan. I am very honoured to join Madame Tussauds family. It will be unveiled soon." 

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. The actor will showcase his skills in both cricket and wrestling in the film. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead in the project. 

Ram Charan, Madame Tussauds London, Entertainment
