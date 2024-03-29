The Big Wax Statue Reveal At Madame Tussauds Dubai: Will The Real Allu Arjun Please Stand Up?

Allu Arjun with his wax statue. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Superstar Allu Arjun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai on Thursday in the presence of his family members. The statue features Allu Arjun's iconic and oh-so-popular "Jhukega Nahi" pose from his smash hit Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing a picture of himself posing with his statue at the Madame Tussaud's museum, Allu Arjun simply wrote, "There you go . #thaggedhele #madametussaudsdubai." He picked a red suit for the big moment. Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds Dubai's official Instagram handle shared a picture of Allu Arjun and his wax statue and the caption on it read, "Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai."

Check out the viral posts here:

Another look at the statue and the original Allu Arjun.

The big reveal moment - when Allu Arjun met his wax self at Madame Tussauds Dubai. Cool, na?

The first part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits. The film released in 2021 and for his performance in the film, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor prize at the 69th National Film Awards last year.

The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment of the film, titled Pushpa: The Rule.