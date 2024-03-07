Inside Allu Arjun And Wife Sneha's Wedding Anniversary Celebrations With Kids Ayaan And Arha

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

National Film Award winner Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on March 6. A day after, the actor treated his fans and followers to inside glimpses from their celebration on Instagram. In a video posted by Allu Arjun, he can be seen planting a kiss on wife Sneha's cheek as the song Edho Priya Raagam plays in the background. In another video, the family can be seen cutting a cake. All four can be seen twinning in black outfits. Alongside the video, the actor wrote, "Thank you for a sweet evening, cutie."

Take a look at some inside glimpses from their celebration:

To wish his wife on the big day, Allu Arjun dropped a photo on his Instagram story alongside a touching note. The Pushpa actor also shared an unseen photo from his wedding. The caption read, "Happy anniversary cutie. It's been 13 years now. I have finished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility. Too many more till the end of time."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Pushpa 2, discussed the potential of turning Pushpa into a franchise in an interview with Variety. He stated, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.” Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting the big screens on August 15.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's upcoming projects include Pushpa 2, Kortala Siva's directorial AA21, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AA23, and ICON.