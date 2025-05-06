Watch: Ram Charan Off To London To Unveil His Madame Tussauds Wax Statue

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ram Charan is set to be honored with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The statue will uniquely feature his pet dog, Rhyme, alongside him. The unveiling is scheduled for May 9, 2025, at 6:15 PM in London.

Having a wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum in London is indeed an iconic milestone. Ram Charan is the latest South superstar to be honoured with the same. He was seen arriving in Hyderabad, from where he'll take off to London.

Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan arrives at UK airport amidst fans chants ahead of his Wax figure launch at @MadameTussauds coming up on May 9 ! ❤️‍🔥#Peddi #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/4z7HAtX4fd — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) May 6, 2025

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni, and daughter, Klin Kaara, are also expected to join him for the special occasion. In the clips that are making the rounds online, Ram Charan is seen being surrounded by an ocean of fans as he arrives at the Hyderabad airport.

Ram Charan's statue at Madame Tussauds, will have a unique twist as his pet dog Rhyme will also feature in it. Interesting to note that this is only the second time in the history of Madame Tussauds that a pet dog has been included in the making of a wax statue. The first was of Queen Elizabeth II with her Corgi.

The unveiling of Ram Charan's statue will take place on May 9, 2025, at 6:15 PM local time in London. Back in 2024 when the announcement was made, a promotional video of Ram Charan with his dog Rhyme had also gone viral at that time.

On the work front, Ram Charan has Peddi coming up, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan will be seen showcasing his skills both in cricket and wrestling in the film. The film has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer with Kiara Advani. The film released in theatres on January 10, 2025.