Crazy Viral: Rashmika Mandanna, Dressed In A Saree, Spotted On Pushpa 2 Set

Rashmika from the sets of Pushpa2TheRule. (courtesy: X)

The shoot of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been going on in full swing. A picture of the OG Srivalli AKA Rashmika Mandanna went viral from the sets of Pushpa 2:The Rule. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen clad in a red saree and jewellery. She can be seen wearing flowers in hair. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen making her way to the shooting floor amid tight security. The picture was shared by a fanpage on X. The picture was captioned with these words, "Here's The Massive #RashmikaMandanna GLIMPSE from the Set of #AlluArjun Starrer Biggie #Pushpa2TheRule." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rashmika also shared a BTS picture from the sets on her Instagram story. The picture featured diyas placed in a temple. Rashmika wrote a note as well. It read, "Done for the dayyyy!!! Today we shot at this temple called Yaganti temple. The history of this place is amazing. And the love... the people... the place and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing." Take a look:

A couple of days back, Rashmika opened up about her character in the film in an interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It's going to be a lot more masala in part 2."

In the same interview, Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about the strong bond she shared with the cast and crew during the shoot of the first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. She shared, "It starts feeling like home. When you finish one film and towards the end of the film get really connected with the cast and crew. Then, when you have the part 2 coming, you're like, 'Yayy'."

Pushpa: The Rise is a 2021 Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. The film featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu as well as in Hindi.