A Pushpa 2: The Rule Update: Rashmika Mandanna Says Film Is 'Going To Be Massive'

After wowing us all in Animal, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her next big release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika shared her thoughts about the film. She said, “One thing I am going to promise is that it's going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I will go back, I will be shooting another song.” Rashmika also hinted at the possibility of the film's simultaneous release in Japan. She expressed, “We might release Pushpa 2 in Japan on the same day of the release. We are having those conversations.” FYI: Rashmika recently created history by becoming the first Indian to present an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan.

In the same interview, Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about the strong bond formed between the cast and crew during the shoot of the first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. She shared, “It starts feeling like home. When you finish one film and towards the end of the film get really connected with the cast and crew. Then, when you have the part 2 coming, you're like, ‘Yayy'.”

Talking about her role in the film, Rashmika Mandanna added, “My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It's going to be a lot more masala in part 2.”

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Allu Arjun discussed the potential of turning Pushpa into a franchise. He stated, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.”

While talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun added, “Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you've seen in Pushpa 1, because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you've seen. You'll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterisation. So you'll see him on a very high note, you'll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterisation, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It's going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting the big screens on August 15.