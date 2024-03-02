Around The World With Rashmika Mandanna - Japan Edition

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna is having the best time of her life in Japan. The actress is currently in Tokyo to attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. To offer us a glimpse into her Japan diaries, she uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram. In these photos, the Animal star is seen in an all-black, sassy OOTD. The opening frame features Rashmika standing in a lift. Her expression is priceless. Next, she is seen on an escalator, flashing her radiant smile, as always, for the camera. The last slide is our favourite. It shows a close-up shot of Rashmika's face. For the caption, Rashmika used Japanese onigiri emojis.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a video from Tokyo, showcasing her stunning outfit and captivating gaze. Set to the tune of Charlotte Gainsbourg's song Dandelion, the video exudes charm and elegance. In the caption, Rashmika greeted her fans by writing "Konnichiwa (hello) Tokyo.”

Wait, there is more. Rashmika Mandanna shared a Boomerang with the text, “Can't wait.. Super excited for Crunchyroll 2024 #animeawards.”

Before jetting to Japan, the actress was in Italy for the Milan Fashion Week. Sharing a video from Milan, Rashmika wrote, “I was in Milan for a minute no? I wanted to show how my day went before I start getting into the madness of Tokyooo.”

Before that, Rashmika Mandanna shared a carousel of pictures from her fashion escapade in Milan. No doubt, she looked ravishing in her black attire. “Milano,” read the text attached to the pictures. Rashmika also used a black heart emoji in the caption.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film will be released on August 15.