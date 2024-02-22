Viral Pics: Rashmika Mandanna Makes Milan Fashion Week A Little More Glam

Rashmika shared this image. (courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Do not disturb Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is currently in Italy, savouring her time at Milan Fashion Week. To keep us all informed about her fashionable escapades, the diva has shared some moments from her Milan diaries on her Instagram timeline. In the carousel of pictures, Rashmika Mandanna is seen dressed in a gorgeous black dress, matching coat, and chic sneakers. Captioning the album, the actress wrote, "Milano," and dropped a black heart emoji. Needless to say, the pictures were a huge hit with fans of the star who have flooded the comments section with compliments. Take a look:

Meanwhile, she also dropped some fun pictures on her Instagram Stories. First, she uploaded a boomerang video while she was getting her hair and makeup done. In the frame, Rashmika is wearing a white robe, while two women are dolling her up for the big event. In her lap, we can spot a bouquet of yellow flowers, and in her hand, there is a card that came along with it.

Next, we catch a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna in a stunning all-black OOTD. In the snapshot, the star is captured looking away from the camera. The text attached to the picture reads, "Milan for a minute."

Following that, Rashmika Mandanna shared a collage featuring two photos. The first picture captures Rashmika posing for the cameras. The second shot shows models from the coveted fashion week.

Wait, there is more. In the end, Rashmika Mandanna shared a close-up shot of herself. Tagging her hair, makeup, and fashion stylist team, the star wrote, “When the girls do their magic on me.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. The movie featured a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and more. Sharing her experience of working with Rashmika, Triptii told Pinkvilla, "Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy... There was nothing; she was just so brilliant. She came to me, and she gave me a hug, and she was like, come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have."

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be hitting the big screens on August 15.