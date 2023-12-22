Triptii Dimri On Working With Rashmika Mandanna in Animal: 'When There Are Two Heroines In The Film...'

Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Triptti Dimri, who has been soaring with Animal success, opened up about working with Rashmika Mandanna in the film in her recent interaction with Pinkvilla. Rumours were doing the rounds that Triptii grabbed more limelight than Rashmika in the film. Reacting to that, Triptii told Pinkvilla, "Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy... There was nothing; she was just so brilliant. She came to me, and she gave me a hug, and she was like, come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have." FYI, Triptii Dimri plays the character of Zoya who has an illicit affair with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika plays his wife Geetanjali.

Triptii Dimri has been grabbing the limelight off-screen as well. In recent videos posted by her, Triptii can be seen dancing to Bole Chudiyan and Ghagra. The first song is from Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The second song is from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The videos were presuambly from Triptii's close friend's wedding festivities. Take a look:

Triptii shared her looks from her friend's wedding festivities. In her latest post, Triptii shared images in which she can be seen rocking a cut-out gown. Ditching any caption, Triptii only dropped christmas tree emojis in the caption section. Take a look:

Triptii Dimri played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul. Last year, the actress starred in Netflix's Qala, co-starring Babil Khan. She will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal in the line-up.