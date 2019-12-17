Kajal Aggarwal Went To Madame Tussauds As A Child. Now, Her 'Other Half' Is Going

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is "excited and honoured" about her debut in Madame Tussauds Singapore. Congratulations! In several Instagram posts on Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress shared pictures from the prep session for her wax double at Madame Tussauds. An "overwhelmed" Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on February 5. (How could I not say that?!)". Exactly. In a separate post on Instagram, the Singham actress said: "I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I've always looked up to, admired and been in love with... overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!"

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her acting debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004 and then switched to the Tamil and Telugu films, marked her Madame Tussauds debut as a "fabulous culmination": "This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note. The insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it. Forever thankful to have all of you by my side. This one's for each one of you!"

Kajal Aggarwal will unveil her wax statue as the newest addition in the Ultimate Film Star Experience section of the museum: "Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On February 35, I will be at Madame Tussauds Singapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned!"

Madame Tussauds Singapore has wax statues of Sridevi, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Mahesh Babu. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds London.