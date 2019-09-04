Sridevi Forever: Janhvi And Khushi Unveil 'Hawa Hawai' Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Sridevi's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Legendary actress Sridevi was honoured with a wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Singapore, which was unveiled by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor earlier today. Sanjay Kapoor, who accompanied brother Boney Kapoor to Singapore, shared the first look of Sridevi's wax double on Instagram with an emotional message: "She lives in our hearts forever." Janhvi Kapoor, resplendent in a red floor-sweeping gown, appeared to be in an emotional mood while Khushi, stunningin a grey ensemble, appeared to be missing Sridevi's presence. Seeing Janhvi and Khushi posing with Sridevi's wax statue made fans on the Internet teary-eyed, who fondly remembered the actress in the comments section.

The wax statue will hold a special value for fans of Sridevi as it is inspired by Sridevi's Hawa Hawai avatar from 1987 film Mr India. In addition to the wax double, Madame Tussauds Singapore has also introduced a special memorial wall where fans can leave their tributes and messages dedicated to the late actress. Madame Tussauds Singapore describes Sridevi's statue as a "unique" and "exclusive addition" to the museum.

At the unveiling event in Singapore, Boney Kapoor was close to tears as he remembered Sridevi:

I could practically hear the heartbreak in #boneykapoor 's voice. Such tremendous love he had for #Sridevi . pic.twitter.com/5lnXrTvUj4 — (@allthatisshals) September 4, 2019

Madame Tussauds Singapore had made the big announcement on Sridevi's birth anniversary this year, sharing glimpses of the statue and this note: ""As a tribute to the Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!"

As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevipic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Madame Tussauds Singapore also has wax doubles of Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone already have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds London.

