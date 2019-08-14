Sridevi's 'Exclusive' Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Soon. 'Touched,' Says Boney Kapoor

Sridevi's wax statue will be unveiled in September

On Sridevi's birth anniversary on Tuesday, Madame Tussauds Singapore dropped the best news for fans of the legendary actress. Sridevi will be honoured with her first ever wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Singapore, which will be unveiled in September this year. In a tweet on Tuesday, the coveted museum tweeted to announce that Sridevi's wax figurine will be an "exclusive addition": "As a tribute to the Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!" In addition to the wax double, there will also be a special memorial wall for fans: "There will be a special memorial wall where you can leave your tribute messages, and many more!"

While we'll have to wait till September for the big reveal, Madame Tussauds Singapore shared glimpses of Sridevi's figurine on Twitter. It appears to be styled on Sridevi's Hawa Hawai avatar from Mr India. Here, take a look:

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor .



As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevipic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Sridevi's filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor thanked Madame Tussauds for honouring the actress posthumously: "I am touched that Madame Tussauds is honouring my wife, Sridevi Kapoor, and her work by having her figure immortalised. I, along with my family will be a part of the occasion when the figure is unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore at the Ultimate Film Star Experience. We hope this exhibit can be a place for everybody to continue paying their tributes to her."

I am very touched @MTsSingapore is honoring @sridevibkapoor & her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I along my family will be part of the ocassion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month.#SrideviMTSG#MadameTussaudsSG — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Madame Tussauds Singapore also has wax doubles of Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone already have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds London.

