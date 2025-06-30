"Media Would Write Sridevi Is Dumb, I Refuse To Believe That," Says Poonam Dhillon

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon, who won countless hearts with her graceful screen presence and ethereal beauty as part of Indian cinema since the late 70s, continues to captivate audiences with her timeless charm.

Recently, Poonam sat down with ANI to give a sneak peek into how yesteryear actresses used to behave on and off sets.

Poonam quipped, "Oh, I've done that for years. I was this dumb blonde. I didn't understand anything anybody was saying for years and years."

She also explained why earlier heroines used to behave in such a manner. And it does make sense.

"It was for two reasons. Sometimes if non-veg jokes were being cracked on the set so you didn't sit and guffaw with them. You just pretended you didn't understand only what they've said. So that, you know, that little distance is maintained. Because the moment you start backslapping and cracking non-veg jokes with the heroes, they, in our times, used to think that it's a signal that you are a little more than willing for certain things. So being dumb was very convenient for years," Poonam said.

She also talked about how the media had misconceptions about late actor Sridevi.

"Sridevi is such a brilliant actor. She cannot be so brilliant if she were dumb. The media would write, 'oh she's dumb. She'll say ask mummy, ask mummy.' I say that's a ploy. She's a very bright and sharp girl. Otherwise, how can she be such an amazing actor? I refuse to believe it," Poonam recalled.

Poonam worked with Sridevi in films such as Sone Pe Suhaaga and Judaai. Poonam's films Red Rose and Nishana were also Hindi remakes of Sridevi's notable movies in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Opening up about her experience working with the late star, Poonam shared, "I've always been an admirer of her work. I have worked with her in a couple of films..But she was a subdued person."

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)