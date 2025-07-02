Why Anshula Kapoor Felt Like An Outcast At School After Boney Kapoor Married Sridevi

Anshula Kapoor, who was recently seen in the reality show The Traitors, spoke about how her father Boney Kapoor's separation from her mother Mona Shourie had impacted her. She recalled some painful memories from school when she was shunned after Boney Kapoor married Sridevi.

Anshula Kapoor spoke to Nayandeep Rakshit about how 'confusing' it was in school for her when father Boney Kapoor parted ways with mother Mona Shourie and married Sridevi.

Speaking of how she felt like an outcast, she said, "I was in the first standard. Some families didn't want to associate with what was happening in our lives. They didn't want their children to come into our house and be part of any friction. In the 90s, you went to some child's house after school, right?"

She added, "I remember that there was a drastic shift in the way that my classmates were behaving towards me, and the way that their families were behaving towards me. It was a very emotional and confusing time to be in school. Because of the partner that my father chose, unfortunately or fortunately, it became a lot more public, because they were both public figures."

She concluded by saying that the concept of separation was not as easily accepted in the 90s. Hence, it took time for people to understand it and also not judge anyone's character for taking the step.

About Boney Kapoor's Marriages

Boney Kapoor has two children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor. They are Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage did not last, and Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996. The producer and late actress have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

About The Traitors

Anshula Kapoor was a part of The Traitors, currently airing on Prime Video. She participated alongside 20 contestants and was recently one of the innocents who got eliminated.

