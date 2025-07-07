How Anshula Kapoor Lost Weight Without A Drastic Diet Or Extreme Workout Routine

Anshula Kapoor's weight loss journey has been a topic of interest for many. Anshula, daughter of Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Kapoor, has always been open about her struggles and triumphs in achieving a healthier lifestyle.

Anshula just got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, whom she met on a dating app.

Anshula's approach to weight loss has been holistic all along, instead of drastic measures. From embracing nutrient-dense foods to prioritising mental wellness, Anshula has been always been vocal about losing weight in a sustainable manner.

Weight-Loss Tips From Anshula Kapoor

Calling her weight loss transformation 'a work in progress', Anshula once shared her weight loss tips and tricks in her Instagram Stories.

What Anshula's breakfast is: An egg and one toast with black coffee, and half an avocado in the morning. Post breakfast, she enjoys another cup of black coffee.

For lunch: Anshula indulges in 1-2 ragi rotis, 100-150 grams of boneless chicken, and a big bowl of sabzi.

"I am not picky about vegetables. Cook it Indian style and I will have just about anything," she said.

"Or occasionally, a quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a vegetable salad and some grilled chicken or chicken wings," she said.

Pre- and post-workout meals: Depending on how hungry she is or if it's a pre- or post-workout meal, Anshula has a fruit with nuts or nut butter as a snack.

Sometimes, it's an egg sandwich or a vegetable sandwich, or some chicken and vegetable kebabs, or a protein shake with some nuts, or a thepla or two.

Dinner: Usually comprises roasted chicken or tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side, or ragi rotis with boneless chicken cooked Indian style, with a bowl of sabzi (Indian curry).

Post-dinner snack: "I stay up late. So, if I get hungry post-dinner, it's usually a protein shake or a small protein-based snack or the most gooey chocolate cakes, the ones with the molten lava in the middle," Anushula added.

Workout Routine

Talking about her workout routine, Anshula shared that it is designed by her trainers Priyanka Mehta and Swapneel Hazare at Shield Fitness.

"The trainers keep changing my program, but it's basically a strength workout with some functional training thrown into the mix towards the end of each session. In a good week, 4 times a week we do strength training four times and 1-2 days, I end up doing cardio," she said.

What Being 'Healthy' Means To Anshula

Anshula Kapoor shared a heartfelt Instagram post where she beautifully expressed what being "healthy" truly means to her.

She wrote, "For me today, being 'healthy' means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn't in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else."

She added, "This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came the self-realisations. Thus began the healing. It's been a 2-year-long journey, and I'm still a work in progress."

"I am flawed and still worthy," concluded Anshula Kapoor.

An entrepreneur and body positivity and mental health advocate, Anshula was recently seen on the OTT reality show The Traitors on Amazon Prime Video.