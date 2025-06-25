<i>The Traitors</i> Star Anshula Kapoor Opens Up About Her Struggle With Dark Circles, Says "I've Had Them Since I Was 5"

Entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, has recently become a fan favourite after her appearance on the reality OTT show The Traitors.

In one of the Instagram reels shared by her, rapper and former contestant Raftaar is seen pointing fingers at Anshula Kapoor for 'being the traitor'. He argues, "Anshula ki taraf gaur karo, uske dark circles badte ja rahe hain (Focus on Anshula, her dark circles are getting worse)."

In her defence, Anshula Kapoor said she has had dark circles since the age of five due to genetics. "Mere genetic hain, main paanch saal ki thi tabse mere dark circles hain. Mere hamesha honge, laser kar chuki hoon woh nahin jaa rahe aur mujhe makeup karna nahin aata" (It's genetics. I will always have dark circles. I've had laser treatment, but they didn't go away, and I don't know how to do makeup).

Anshula Kapoor Has Always Been Vocal About Her Health Issues

This is not the first time Anshula Kapoor -- an avid advocate of body positivity -- has opened up about her health issues, which has made her a star in her own right.

In a 2022 Instagram post, Anshula Kapoor, now 34, shared an unfiltered selfie with the caption, "Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles... I'm learning to love it all."

She went to describe how her body has helped her survive 30 years: "She's helped me heal, she's helped me breathe, she's helped me show love and receive love."

In her post, she further said, "She's literally a visual depiction of my life so far, and I am grateful for her in more ways than I can count. She has expanded with and shrunk with me so that she could accommodate everything I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad."

What Causes Dark Circles In Children

Anshula Kapoor has always been vocal about her body image concerns and recently reiterated that her dark circles are genetic, having grown up with them.

NDTV asked Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist, and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai about the causes of dark circles and its commonality among kids.

According to Dr Kapoor, dark circles are commonly associated with adults but they are also prevalent in children. Several factors can contribute to their appearance:

1. Genetics

If dark circles run in the family, they are likely to appear in children as well. Dr Kapoor validates Anshula's claim, confirming that hereditary factors play a significant role.

2. Atopic Eczema And Allergies

"Many children who suffer from conditions like atopic eczema—often referred to as "allergic kids"—are more prone to dark circles," explains Dr Kapoor. Atopic eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, red, and inflamed skin. Allergies to dust or pollen can lead to chronic upper respiratory problems, indirectly contributing to dark circles.

3. Dry Skin

The dermatologist points out that children with excessively dry skin can develop pigmentation and dullness under the eyes. Poor hydration, particularly in air-conditioned environments, can dehydrate the skin further.

4. Structural Issues

Sometimes the anatomy of a child's face, including deep-set eye sockets, can contribute to the problem.

5. Hormonal Imbalances

Underlying health problems such as anaemia, insulin resistance, or even early signs of diabetes can manifest as dark circles. Dr Kapoor highlights that poor nutrition, lack of sleep, and other lifestyle habits are some of the contributing factors.

Is There A Way To Treat Dark Circles

Unlike adults - where lifestyle factors such as screen time, sun exposure, or stress play a larger role - dark circles in children typically point to an underlying cause. According to the doctor, "The focus should be on identifying and addressing that cause rather than jumping to cosmetic solutions."

"Procedures like laser therapy, or other cosmetic treatments are not advised for children under the age of 10. In fact, most topical treatments should be used only after consulting a doctor," explains Dr Kapoor.

However, there are certain things such as under-eye or body creams that may work for children over the age of two but it is important to consult a doctor. She also suggests that moisturising the skin regularly and avoiding prolonged exposure to air conditioners can help keep the skin hydrated.

Parents should also keep an eye on many underlying lifestyle factors such as stress, mental health issues, or poor sleeping or eating patterns that might be contributing to the problem. According to the expert, early intervention, maintaining a healthy diet, sound sleep, and proper skincare (under medical supervision) can go a long way in resolving the issue of dark circles.