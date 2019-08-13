Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary. See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor at Tirumala Temple (courtesy janhvikapoor)

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor paid a visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Uttar Pradesh to offer her prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. After sharing a heart-wrenching post on Tuesday morning, remembering Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary, Janhvi Instagrammed a photo of herself from the temple town of Tirumala, dressed in a traditional South Indian lehenga saree. While Janhvi shared no details of her visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple, fan clubs have been sharing videos of the 22-year-old actress praying at the temple. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post here.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor's Instafam woke up to find an emotional post on her timeline, dedicated to her mother, who would have been 56 today. "Happy birthday, Mumma, I love you," read Janhvi's message, which she shared with a throwback photo of the legendary actress.

Sridevi's filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor wrote down a beautiful message for Sridevi on Twitter: "Happy Birthday, jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity."

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevipic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Earlier, Boney Kapoor posted a tweet of gratitude from Sridevi's official Twitter handle, which is now managed by him.

Thank you all for your love in remembering her today with so much love and affection. #Sridevipic.twitter.com/rBz3usnw7S — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 13, 2019

Last year, Sridevi's tragic end was just months before Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Ahead of Dhadak's release, Janhvi visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple with dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi to pray for her new film.

After Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has signed a horror comedy named RoohiAfza, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in the line-up, which has an ensemble cast including her uncle Anil Kapoor and actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

