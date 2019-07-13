'Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sincere And Hardworking Actor,' Says RoohiAfza Co-Star Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao with Janhvi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hardwork of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in their forthcoming film RoohiAfza.Shooting on the horror comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule.

The Hardik Mehta-directed film marks maiden collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi.

Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, RoohiAfza is scheduled to release in March 2020.

