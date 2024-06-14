Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 14: Next Stop For Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film - ₹35 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Mr & Mrs Mahi's box office numbers have seen a dip on its second Thursday. On day 14, the sports drama collected ₹ 0.70 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Sharan Sharma directorial has minted ₹ 33.20 crore. Mr & Mrs Mahi explores the themes of love, marriage, and cricket. The film is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima, and Rajkummar Rao in the role of Mahendra. Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma are also seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi.

For her role as Mahima in Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor underwent rigorous cricket training. Ahead of the film's release, the makers released a BTS video. In the clip, Janhvi's coach Abhishek Nayar discusses her training sessions. He said, “We went to Baroda for a camp. For a 6-day camp, we were there, when Dinesh was also with us. So, we got a lot of experience working with some of these international cricketers, understanding body language, and how they move. From small things of how they walk, how they tap, how they tackle their guard. In terms of training, I think it was as rigorous as anyone would have, when they were preparing for an IPL, if not more.”

The side note read, “BLOOD. SWEAT. TEARS – all of them went into the moulding of the character of our Mrs. Mahi.”

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars. He said, “The story is about a girl is coerced by her dad to give up cricket in order to prioritise her medical education, but the film revolves primarily around the man she marries. The latter is a failed cricketer forced by his domineering father to stop playing the game and join the family's sports goods shop.”

“The two dour daddies, played by Kumud Mishra and Purnendu Bhattacharya, are the principal hurdles that Mahendra Agarwal and his wife Mahima Agarwal nee Sharma - the two names are abbreviated to Mahi - have to surmount as they seek to break free from familial shackles,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Released on May 31, Mr & Mrs Mahi has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.