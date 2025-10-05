14 Dead In Darjeeling As Heavy Rain Hits North Bengal, Tourist Spots Shut

Continuous overnight rain has caused severe disruptions across North Bengal, with at 14 people dead due to landslides in Darjeeling's Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. Officials have said the death count could rise as rescue operations by the Darjeeling District Police continue.

Road connections between West Bengal and Sikkim have been cut off due to landslides triggered by the heavy rain. The main road between Darjeeling and Siliguri is blocked.

Heavy rainfall has also affected Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Coochbehar, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Road Disruptions

NH10 is blocked at multiple locations due to landslides at Chitrey, Selfie Dara, and other spots.

NH717A is being cleared at several landslide points.

The road from Panbu to Kalimpong remains open.

The road from Kalimpong to Darjeeling via Teesta Bazar is closed due to flooding near Rabijhora and the Teesta Bazar stretch along the river.

Connectivity towards Sikkim and Darjeeling hills via Coronation Bridge has been blocked. Police have urged commuters to use the Lava-Gorubathan stretch in Kalimpong district as an alternative.

Weather Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued two red warnings at 12:40 am and 03:40 am on October 5 for all six districts of Sikkim, predicting moderate thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rains, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. By 06:40 am, the IMD upgraded the warning to orange alert.

The IMD had forecasted rainfall in the region since September 30, likely to continue until October 7. Officials have also warned that downstream flash floods may occur in North Bengal due to the situation in Bhutan.

Impact on Tourism

Due to the heavy rains and landslides, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to shut tourist spots in Darjeeling, including Tiger Hill and Rock Garden. The Darjeeling toy train services have also been suspended.

Authorities are urging residents and travelers to exercise caution and stay updated on road and weather conditions as rescue and relief operations continue.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has warned of severe disruptions in North Bengal due to incessant heavy rainfall.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in North Bengal, the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been severely affected, with communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars almost completely disrupted due to landslides and flooding."

Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in North Bengal, the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been severely affected, with communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars almost completely disrupted due to landslides and… pic.twitter.com/ugkbLrTmQr — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 5, 2025

He added, "I urge the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to immediately mobilize resources and make adequate arrangements for the swift restoration of communication networks in these areas. Additionally, priority must be given to the distribution of relief materials, including food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters, to aid the people in distress to prevent further escalation of this crisis. The safety and well-being of our fellow citizens in North Bengal should be paramount."