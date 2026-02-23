46 Tourists Rescued By Army After Fresh Snow In Higher Reaches Of Sikkim

The Indian Army rescued 46 tourists, including children, as fresh snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Sikkim along the Changu Nathula belt, after an unusually dry spell in January and February raised concerns about the impact of climate change in the region.

The tourists were shifted to the Army Transit Camp at 17th Mile until weather conditions improve and roads are cleared.

Amid the snowfall, approximately 350 tourist vehicles were stranded near Tsangu between Sipsu and 16th mile along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Road on Sunday under the army's Operation Himrahat. A coordinated operation involving the police, Army, GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force), and residents was undertaken to evacuate stranded tourists and drivers from the snowbound area safely.

The India Meteorological Department flagged two yellow alerts for Sunday afternoon, with the prediction of thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain or snowfall likely in Pakyong, Gangtok and Mangan Districts.

Rain and snow is predicted in the northern and eastern parts of Sikkim till February 24 and a few instances are also likely in the southern parts, but western Sikkim will continue to remain dry. Mangan district could get extended rainfall till February 27.

The prolonged dry spell over the winters with isolated rainfall only in December last year has resulted in spread of wildfires in various parts of the state. A major wildfire was reported in Mangan district a few days ago, while similar instances were also witnessed in the higher reaches of Kupup and Gnathang, which mostly has shrub-like vegetation.

The dry season has resulted in decline of water supply to highly populated Gangtok region, with the main water supply Ratey Chhu drying up by around 60 percent compared to September. Field comparisons made by the concerned department show that if the September discharge is treated as 100 percent, current inflow into the system has dropped to about 40-45 percent. The two 350 mm (12-inch) transmission mains carrying water from Ratey Chu over a stretch of nearly 17 kilometres were designed to cater to the city's admissible demand based on earlier population projections.

With seasonal rainfall patterns shifting, the storage is operating at barely one-third capacity. The consumption remains constant despite the nearly 60 percent source depletion. Officials warn that March and April could prove more critical unless usage is reduced and recharge improves.