Early Snowfall In North Sikkim, Heavy Machinery Deployed To Clear Roads

The heavy rainfall over the past three days has resulted in the season's first snowfall in Thangu (3900 metres) and Gurudongmar Lake (5425 m) in the tundra belt of North Sikkim. The snowfall is much before the onset of the winter season.

Due to the sudden change in weather, high reaches of Lachen and Lachung Valley also experienced the season's first snowfall.

This unprecedented snowfall disrupted socio-economic activities and posed a challenge to all road users.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) mobilised their heavy machinery and manpower to clear strategic roads in North Sikkim.

Heavy rains occurred in the state over the past 96 hours, resulting in 254.6 mm of rainfall across the state. The state has been marred by landslides and a rise in the water level of the Teesta River, resulting in disruption of the crucial National Highway 10 at multiple locations.

The weather cleared on Sunday with no rainfall in Gangtok and other low-lying areas of the state. For the next five days, isolated rainfall has been predicted across the state. The temperature in Gangtok and Tadong also rose to 22 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)