541 Vehicles Stuck Near Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake Due To Snow, Tourists Rescued

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Sikkim, informed all stakeholders and tourists that due to recent heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Sherathang and surrounding areas near Tsomgo Lake, a large number of tourist vehicles were stranded between 15th Mile and Tsomgo on Tuesday.

A total of 541 tourist vehicles carrying approximately 2,736 tourists were stranded owing to heavy snowfall and road blockages, as per the latest reports.

Immediate rescue and evacuation operations were undertaken in the presence of the SHO, Check Post officials, Tourism Permit Cell officials, Presidents and members of ASTHA, GREF/BRO personnel, JN Road Drivers Association, travel agencies, and other local stakeholders. Through coordinated and prompt efforts, all stranded vehicles and tourists were successfully evacuated.

With the active support of the Sikkim Police, GREF/BRO, driver associations, and concerned stakeholders, all vehicles and tourists were evacuated safely and systematically, the release stated.

The entire evacuation operation was carried out under the supervision of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, ensuring the safety and well-being of all tourists.

The Department expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Sikkim Police, GREF/BRO, Check Post officials, Tourism Permit Cell officials, ASTHA President and members, JN Road Drivers Association, travel agencies, and all local stakeholders for their prompt response, coordination, and tireless efforts. Their collective support ensured that the situation was managed efficiently and without any casualties.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department further advises all tourists and tour operators to strictly adhere to weather advisories and to ensure that vehicles are properly equipped, including mandatory snow chains, during snowfall conditions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)