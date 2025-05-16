Sikkim's 'Wild' Golden Jubilee Gift: 21 Endangered Snow Leopards Identified

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The report suggests that there is enough habitat to support an even larger snow leopard population, opening up exciting possibilities for future conservation.

As Sikkim celebrates its golden jubilee of statehood on Friday, it has unwrapped a gift from the wild.

The first-ever Snow Leopard Population Assessment Report, jointly presented by the Forest and Environment Department and WWF-India, has identified 21 endangered snow leopards in the high-altitude zones of north and west Sikkim.

The study involved two years of meticulous scientific tracking, using camera traps, across the Himalayan terrain.

To mark the occasion, the state has also introduced a new mascot, a snow leopard named "Kuzu", which is meant to symbolise Sikkim's commitment to wildlife protection and biodiversity.

"This is not just a scientific milestone, but a testament to Sikkim's deeply rooted conservation policies," Pradeep Kumar, who is the principal secretary of the Forest and Environment Department, said, emphasising that the state's focused efforts are allowing forest life to thrive.

Mr Kumar also recalled a rare instance where a Royal Bengal tiger and a snow leopard were captured on the same camera trap, highlighting Sikkim's unique ecological riches.

50 Years Of Statehood

Sikkim, which enjoyed protectorate status after India's Independence, became a state in 1975 following a referendum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Sikkim on the state's golden jubilee on Friday, highlighting its serene beauty and "strides in diverse sectors".

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper," he wrote on X.